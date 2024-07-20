Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,973 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $6,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EME traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $363.61. 379,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,260. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.71. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.53 and a 12 month high of $401.98. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.06.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. Analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.60%.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

