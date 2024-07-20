Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $9,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 468.4% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,929,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,320,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.48. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $80.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Argus boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AZN

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.