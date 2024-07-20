Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,760 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.41% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $7,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS GCOW traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.68. 104,570 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average of $34.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

