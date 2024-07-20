Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 926,578 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $331,595,000 after purchasing an additional 44,093 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 5.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,166 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 407,604 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $145,869,000 after buying an additional 70,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.6% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.05.

NYSE:SYK traded up $9.72 on Friday, reaching $340.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,421,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,140. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $338.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.46. The firm has a market cap of $129.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

