Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $4.86 Million Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,296 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.99. 1,038,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $64.14 and a 52 week high of $92.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $978.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.91 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 33.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

