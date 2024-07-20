Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 56.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Hasbro by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HAS traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,038. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $73.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.47.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

