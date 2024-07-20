Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $2.99 Million Position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.56% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPH. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,284,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 462.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 14,921 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 98,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after buying an additional 49,423 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF alerts:

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PPH traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $91.90. 45,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,675. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.84. The stock has a market cap of $610.22 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52-week low of $74.05 and a 52-week high of $93.85.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.3558 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.