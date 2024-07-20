Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 514.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,964,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,134 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,125,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,411,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,854,000 after buying an additional 141,224 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $23,141,000. Finally, Tenon Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $23,245,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

VXF traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.30. 530,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,598. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $181.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.95.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

