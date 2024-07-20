Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $10.84 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $10,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,342,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,842. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.75 and a 52-week high of $260.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.08. The company has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MAR. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.59.

Marriott International Company Profile



Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.



