Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 111,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $281,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 39.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after buying an additional 31,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 67.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 11,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BWXT shares. CLSA initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWXT traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $102.00. 738,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,977. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.91 and a 12-month high of $107.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.62 and a 200-day moving average of $91.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.69.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $603.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.92 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

