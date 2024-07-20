Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in nVent Electric by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NVT stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,487,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,155. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $86.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.13 and a 200-day moving average of $71.68.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $874.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.14 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

See Also

