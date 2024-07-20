Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Trane Technologies stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $330.20. 1,397,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,320. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.81. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $347.33. The firm has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.