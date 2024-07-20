Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,459,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,551. General Electric has a 12-month low of $84.42 and a 12-month high of $170.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.90. The company has a market cap of $174.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

