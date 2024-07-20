Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.08% of RBC Bearings worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 570.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

RBC stock traded down $5.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $287.09. 213,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.51. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $309.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $281.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.22. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $413.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RBC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on RBC Bearings from $328.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair started coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.71.

Insider Activity at RBC Bearings

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total value of $167,496.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

