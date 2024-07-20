Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,552 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 1.03% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FSMB remained flat at $19.89 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,501. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.83.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

