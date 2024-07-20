Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,401 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.87. 548,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,792. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $39.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.48. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.