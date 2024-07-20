Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 74,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.13% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 927.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

BINC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.51. 180,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,515. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $52.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.17.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

