Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 916 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $11,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 182,067.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,364,799,000 after purchasing an additional 48,850,448 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,532,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,670,621,000 after acquiring an additional 365,904 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,325,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,642,997,000 after acquiring an additional 123,902 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,519,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,992,000 after acquiring an additional 175,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,074,648,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,483,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,742,130. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.36. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.94.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

