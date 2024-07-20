Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 2,977 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,908 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Shell by 83.2% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,187,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,675,000 after purchasing an additional 993,342 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Shell by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,325,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $350,403,000 after buying an additional 885,069 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,400,186 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,132,000 after acquiring an additional 793,136 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at $35,420,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Shell by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,871,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,504,920,000 after purchasing an additional 477,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHEL. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

Shell Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,554,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,227,756. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.56 and its 200 day moving average is $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $228.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.74%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

