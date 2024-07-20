Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 480.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.62. 2,087,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,671,888. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $128.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.69. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $55.72.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 26.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

