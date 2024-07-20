Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,071 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Capital International Investors lifted its position in NIKE by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,997,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,775 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,860,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,434 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $1,315,097,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,887,769 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,073,515,000 after buying an additional 219,091 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,859,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $832,623,000 after buying an additional 2,775,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.70. 11,913,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,921,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.24 and a 12 month high of $123.39.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

