Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,853 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Stock Performance
XOM traded down $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.07. 16,157,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,032,544. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.98.
Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.
Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil
In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Exxon Mobil
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.