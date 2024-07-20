Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 210.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $321.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,836. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $337.08. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $313.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $352.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.36.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

