Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 395 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,458,000. Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,434,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 2,359.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,417,000 after purchasing an additional 145,481 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 344.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 155,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,276,000 after purchasing an additional 120,246 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,636,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.71.

AppFolio Stock Down 0.2 %

APPF traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $263.02. 330,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,634. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.64. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.29 and a fifty-two week high of $268.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.06 and a beta of 0.80.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. AppFolio had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

In other news, major shareholder Klaus Schauser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 504,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,040,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexander Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $2,502,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,693,471.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Klaus Schauser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 504,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,040,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,982 shares of company stock worth $29,689,129 in the last quarter. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

