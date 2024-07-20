Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 338,715 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 203.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,315 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,715 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $30,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 20,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,527,738 shares of company stock valued at $953,190,060. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Walmart Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,665,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,789,591. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.14. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.