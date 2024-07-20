Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 298,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 149,982 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Orion Group were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORN. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 715.1% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 422,842 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 645,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 297,525 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 806.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 228,533 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 630,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 154,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 368,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 84,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORN. StockNews.com lowered Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Orion Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Orion Group from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Orion Group Price Performance

NYSE:ORN opened at $11.36 on Friday. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $160.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.75 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. Analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Orion Group

In related news, CFO Gordon Scott Thanisch bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $28,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,814.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Orion Group news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $360,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 437,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,983.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gordon Scott Thanisch bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $28,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,814.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,560 shares of company stock worth $60,995 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Profile

(Free Report)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.