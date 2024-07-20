Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.10 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.10 ($0.04). Approximately 1,437 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 14,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.20 ($0.04).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.
Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.
