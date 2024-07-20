Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.10 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.10 ($0.04). Approximately 1,437 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 14,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.20 ($0.04).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get Origin Enterprises alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Origin Enterprises

Origin Enterprises Price Performance

About Origin Enterprises

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of £3.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.21.

(Get Free Report)

Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.