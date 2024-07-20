Ordinals (ORDI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $196.03 Million

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Ordinals has a market capitalization of $869.59 million and approximately $196.03 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ordinals has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar. One Ordinals token can currently be purchased for about $41.41 or 0.00061456 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ordinals Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 42.15049633 USD and is up 14.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 175 active market(s) with $176,227,413.58 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

