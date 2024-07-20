Oppenheimer Increases Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $92.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Pentair from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Northcoast Research raised Pentair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Pentair from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.29.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $78.84 on Tuesday. Pentair has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $85.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pentair will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 24.47%.

In related news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Pentair by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Pentair by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,146,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,885,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $631,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Pentair by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

