One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Trading Down 4%

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) dropped 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.38. Approximately 37,505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 92,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OSS shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of One Stop Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.20.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in One Stop Systems stock. One Degree Advisors Inc bought a new position in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. One Degree Advisors Inc owned about 0.12% of One Stop Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 32.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance compute, high speed storage hardware and software, switch fabrics, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the central processing unit, graphical processing unit, high-speed switch fabrics, and flash storage technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.