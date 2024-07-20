OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $170.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.93 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 5.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

OceanFirst Financial Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $17.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.03. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $19.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average of $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on OCFC. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Insider Activity at OceanFirst Financial

In other OceanFirst Financial news, EVP Brian Schaeffer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $54,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,535.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

