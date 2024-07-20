OceanFirst Financial Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

OceanFirst Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years. OceanFirst Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 43.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average of $15.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.03. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $170.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.93 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 5.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian Schaeffer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $54,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,535.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

