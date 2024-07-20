Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Barden Capital Management Inc.

Barden Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,552,271,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586,612 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,052 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,340,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,749,000 after acquiring an additional 797,894 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 237.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 756,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,192,000 after acquiring an additional 532,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,399,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,568,000 after acquiring an additional 483,422 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. HSBC started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,386,844 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $82,752,981.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 250,583,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,323,710.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:OXY traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,925,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,897,131. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $71.18. The stock has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.