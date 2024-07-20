Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,402 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $9,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,552,271,000 after buying an additional 19,586,612 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,052 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,340,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,749,000 after purchasing an additional 797,894 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 237.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 756,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,192,000 after buying an additional 532,847 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,399,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,568,000 after buying an additional 483,422 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 334,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,984,044.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 255,281,524 shares in the company, valued at $15,253,071,059. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.13. 10,018,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,739,058. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.96. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on OXY. Mizuho lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.