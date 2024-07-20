Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Trading Down 3.6%

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 3,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 54,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ocado Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11.

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

