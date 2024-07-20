Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Trading Down 3.6%

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 3,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 54,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ocado Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.
Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.
