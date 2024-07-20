Nwam LLC Trims Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 72.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,735 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 7,288 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,718,265,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 17.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after buying an additional 929,193 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,558,598,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,006,483,000 after buying an additional 78,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Netflix by 540.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,888,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,592 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Argus upped their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised their price target on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $666.71.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $9.70 on Friday, hitting $633.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,815,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,936. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $655.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $602.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $697.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $272.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total value of $758,889.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,772,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

