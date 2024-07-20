Nwam LLC Takes Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 59,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of PHYS stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $18.54. 1,174,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,277. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $19.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.25.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

