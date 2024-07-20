Nwam LLC Takes Position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 223,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALIT. Littlejohn & Co. LLC grew its position in Alight by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 1,272,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 69,985 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alight by 8.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alight by 20.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,161,000 after acquiring an additional 192,405 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $687,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Alight by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 252,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 171,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alight news, COO Katie J. Rooney sold 47,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $340,220.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,880,753 shares in the company, valued at $20,482,153.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALIT. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Alight from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Alight from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.61.

Alight Stock Performance

Shares of ALIT stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.28. 6,965,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,303,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87. Alight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.41 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

