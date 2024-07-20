Nwam LLC Sells 541 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Datadog by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 50,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 23,924 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $3,111,316.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,247 shares in the company, valued at $43,858,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 23,924 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $3,111,316.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,858,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $16,618,978.75. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 279,025 shares in the company, valued at $36,482,518.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 881,530 shares of company stock worth $106,911,095. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.21.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.03. 2,538,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,589,341. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $138.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 371.97, a PEG ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.78.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

