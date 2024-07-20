Nwam LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Nwam LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 12,115 shares during the period.

Invesco China Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CQQQ traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.92. 64,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,196. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $27.68 and a 52-week high of $44.04. The firm has a market cap of $642.78 million, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.14.

Invesco China Technology ETF Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

