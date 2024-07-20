Nwam LLC Reduces Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Nwam LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SilverOak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ARKK stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.63. The stock had a trading volume of 11,128,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,165,562. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.67. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

