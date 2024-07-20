Nwam LLC Makes New $281,000 Investment in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 927.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BINC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.51. 180,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,515. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a one year low of $49.54 and a one year high of $52.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.17.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

