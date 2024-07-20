Nwam LLC Lowers Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Nwam LLC decreased its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,556 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned about 0.07% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMQQ. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Performance

EMQQ stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.07. 56,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,459. The company has a market cap of $375.34 million, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.09. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $36.66.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Company Profile

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

