Nwam LLC Invests $1.45 Million in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GBTC. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Shares of GBTC stock traded up $3.28 on Friday, hitting $59.68. 6,715,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,982,144. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.54 and a 200 day moving average of $53.06. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $65.61.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.