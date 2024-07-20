Nwam LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of TTEK stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.98. 206,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,887. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.35 and a twelve month high of $221.40.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTEK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTEK

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $2,364,234.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,863,313.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.