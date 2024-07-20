Nwam LLC Has $960,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,976,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 370,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,812,000 after purchasing an additional 73,589 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $417,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BLV traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.24. 284,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,846. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $75.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.82 and a 200 day moving average of $71.09.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

