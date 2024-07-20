Nwam LLC Has $378,000 Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.13. 1,723,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $112.67. The company has a market cap of $157.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.76.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RY

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.