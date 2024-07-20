Nwam LLC Has $346,000 Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Nwam LLC lessened its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.17.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

IR stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.86. 1,548,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,360. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $100.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

