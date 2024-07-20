Nwam LLC Has $251,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Nwam LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.16. 623,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.79. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $40.69.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

