Nwam LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 47,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $15,174,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 37.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 49,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 13,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

XMMO stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.53. The stock had a trading volume of 107,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,994. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.03. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.39 and a fifty-two week high of $120.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.